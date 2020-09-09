Mercer County man arrested for distributing child pornography

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Princeton man was arrested for allegedly distributing child pornography.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Clifford Mitchem. Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers started an investigation after the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a CyberTip from Facebook stating a user was distributing child pornography.

Sommers discovered Mitchem sent a video of child pornography through Facebook messenger to another user. Mitchem was arrested on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

