Mercer County man arrested on child pornography charges after multi-agency investigation

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man out Mercer County was arrested for the Possession of Child Pornography Depicting Violence Against a Child.

Matthew Billings, 30, from Rock, WV was arrested on April 8, 2021 by Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers. Billings is currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail where a $30,000 bond has been set.

This arrest was a result of an ongoing investigation involving the Virginia State Police, West Virginia State Police Crimes Against Children Unit, West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.