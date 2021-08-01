Mercer County Man behind bars after allegedly sexually abusing six girls

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– One Mercer County man is facing more than six charges after he was accused of sexually abusing six girls. According to Troopers with the Princeton detachment of West Virginia State Police, Dennis Lawrence Norwood, 68, was arrested on July 30, 2021.

Investigators said six girls were identified in this investigation, ranging from four years old to 12 years old. Norwood was arrested at his home and charged with first degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust, among other charges.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with 59News as this continues to develop.