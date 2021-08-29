Mercer County man builds Community Center to better community

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A new project in Mercer County is getting ready to break ground.

Arnold Palmer lives in a predominately black neighborhood in Princeton. He said he is trying to better his community by building a Community Center.

Palmer believes this will help keep local kids off the streets. He said the next phase of this project is to break ground.

“We’re losing our kids every day so to speak to drugs and alcohol and they need somewhere they can go for refuse and entertainment,” Palmer said.

The Arnold Palmer Community Center is located on High Street in Princeton. The center will offer basketball courts, and video and recording studios.

If you are interested in donating to Palmer’s project, you can send donations to P.O. Box 6049 Princeton WV, 24740.