Mercer County man charged with kidnapping after alleged burglary turns into hostage situation

MATOAKA, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County man faces kidnapping and assault charges after allegedly holding an adult and three children hostage while trying to rob a house.

Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in Matoaka on Thursday, December 31, 2020 for a reported burglary. When they got to the home, they discovered Rex Hurt, 39 of Lashmeet, barricaded himself in a bedroom upstairs with a man and three children, ranging from the ages 2 to 7-years-old. Deputies said Hurt barricaded the door with a dresser. A woman and two other children were also inside the home. The woman told deputies Hurt was armed with a knife and he reportedly threatened the family with it.

Deputies said they negotiated with Hurt for more than 30 minutes. During that time, deputies said Hurt acknowledged their presence and acknowledged he was holding the man and children in the room because he did not want to be shot.

Deputies said Hurt agreed to release the hostages; however, as they were trying to leave the bedroom, deputies claimed Hurt grabbed a 2-year-old child and held the knife up to the child’s throat. The child began screaming and the man inside the room was able to push Hurt away from the child.

When deputies heard the screaming and what sounded like a fight, they reportedly forced their way inside the room. They found the hostages in one corner and Hurt moving closer to the deputies and the hostages. During this time, one of the deputies fired his gun at Hurt, hitting him in the abdomen. Hurt fell to the floor and was secured.

Hurt was transported to a local hospital. Deputies also learned the 2-year-old child got a cut on her hand from the knife.

Hurt is charged with Kidnapping and Assault During the Commission of a Felony, pending the outcome of his injury.