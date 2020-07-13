Mercer County man facing charges after shooting at woman, setting camper on fire

SPANISHBURG, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing multiple charges after he reportedly shot at a victim and set a camper on fire with the woman inside.

Court documents state deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a home after receiving a 911 call Friday, July 10, 2020. Once deputies arrived, they found the victim, who said the suspect Curt Worrell, had taken drugs and flipped out. The victim said Worrell picked up a gun inside the home and began shooting. Worrell reportedly shot at the victim and hit her purse. The victim was able to get out safely and went to a camper behind the home.

According to a criminal complaint, Worrell put something under the camper and lit it on fire. The victim tried to get out, but Worrell tried to push her back in the camper and shut the door several times before she was able to escape.

Deputies found a shell casings at the home as well as the a bullet hole victim’s purse. Investigators also determined the camper had $5,000 worth of damage from the fire.

Worrell was arrested and charged with attempted murder, wanton endangerment, arson and other charges. He’s currently being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.