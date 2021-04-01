Mercer County man found guilty in child abuse case

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– After three years of waiting, a guilty verdict is finally read in a child neglect case. Michael Coffey was found guilty on Thursday April 1, 2021 in Mercer County Circuit Court.

Coffey is charged with Child Abuse Resulting in Serous Bodily Injury, in connection to an incident back in April of 2018. A criminal complaint said a five month old baby was in the intensive care unit for multiple non-accidental injuries. Troopers said in court documents the injuries happened while the baby was in the care of Coffey.

Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran said while these cases are always hard, he is happy with the out come for the family.

“We appreciate the medical experts and treating physicians that came in,” Cochran said. “The State Police did a wonder job on this case. Very proud of my office for the work that we’ve put into this case. And finally after three years Mr. Coffey is going to have to pay for what he has done to this child, it was horrific injuries to this child.”

Coffey will be back in court on May 5, 2021 for sentencing. Cochran said Coffey can face between two to 10 years in jail.