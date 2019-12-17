Mercer County man sentenced in sex assault case

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A case of sexual assault which began just over a year ago comes to a close. William Preston Harris, 22, was sentenced on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2019.

Harris pleaded guilty to one count of second degree Sexual Assault on Oct. 17. The crime happened between Nov. 1 and Dec. 30, 2018 and involved a 12-year-old girl.

Harris will serve a minimum of 10 years and up to 25 years in prison. Prosecutors said he received the maximum sentence.He will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. After he is released, Harris will be under enhanced sex offender supervision by the Mercer County Probation Department.

Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler thanked Trooper A.S. Reed and Child Protect of Mercer County for their outstanding investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Paul Cassell.

Trending Stories

