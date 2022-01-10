Mercer County man sentenced to federal prison for drug distribution

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man from Princeton received his prison sentence Monday, January 10, 2022, for distributing cocaine and methamphetamine.

 Charles Boyett Mitchell, Jr., 35, of Princeton, will serve three years and 10 months behind bars for the crime dating back to May 7, 2018.

An announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, said Mitchell Jr. sold cocaine to an undercover investigator in 2018. As part of the plea, Mitchell also admitted to distributing cocaine and meth three other times, and to having meth he intended to sell. During the investigation, law enforcement officers recovered money and a gun.

The investigation was complete by the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.  The Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force is composed of officers from the West Virginia State Police, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the Bluefield Police Department and the Princeton Police Department.

