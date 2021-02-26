Mercer County man starts scholarship to help local students go to college

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A man from Bluefield, West Virginia is giving back to students in Mercer County. Treyvon Simmons partnered with Brandon Disney, who works for State Farm, and Caleb Peters, who works for Chick-fil-a, to start a scholarship program for Mercer County students.

Simmons said to be eligible, you must be a Mercer County resident, a senior in high school, show proof you are going to college or a trade school, and complete an essay.

“Essay one is how has adaption affected you during the COVID pandemic and what have you learned about yourself during that process,” Simmons said. “And essay number two is about how growing up in Mercer County affected you and prepared you for college life, and what has that taught you about yourself as well.”

Students can begin applying for the scholarship on Monday, March 1, 2021. The deadline is May 25, 2021. Each scholarship will be $750.

Entrees can be sent to treyvonshaunsimmons@gmail.com, kimberlinaleea@gmail.com, Mercer.mall.cfa@gmail.com