Mercer County mass vaccination event reaches capacity

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Regional Vaccination Clinic scheduled for Friday, Jan. 22 has reached capacity. The mass vaccination event will happen between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and take place at the Princeton Church of God, located on Oakvale Road.

The Mercer County Health Department is working through its pre-registration list to confirm appointments over the next two days.

As more vaccination events are announced, the Mercer County Health Department is urging residents to register online for upcoming clinics. Those who wish to pre-register in Mercer County must register through mchwv.com or by calling (304) 324-8367.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit vaccinate.wv.gov.