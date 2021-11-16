Mercer County offers new way for people to pay taxes

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Paying your property taxes can be a pain, and often people forget to make that trip to the courthouse. However, one local county is now offering its taxpayers a more modern way to pay.

The Mercer County Tax Office allows you to pay taxes online. With long lines and COVID-19 providing the potential to close county courthouses at any time, the website is a safe and effective way to pay your county taxes.

“In these day and times there’s different circumstances surrounding why people don’t or can’t come out. This just makes it easier for the citizens of Mercer County to take care of their business without actually having to leave the house,” Chief Deputy at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Alan Christien, said.

There is a service charge of three dollars for making a payment online.