Mercer County parents weigh in on child vaccinations

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — As Governor Jim Justice continues opening up the state and lowering the age restriction for vaccines, more are opting in. Now with the announcement of Moderna studying vaccinations in children 12 and under, parents said they are becoming concerned.

Anna Green is a mother in Mercer County. She said she really does not know what she would do if a COVID-19 vaccine was offered to children.

“I would want my child vaccinated because I don’t want her to get the COVID, but I also would be afraid if she would get the COVID vaccine and have a severe reaction to it, so it’s kind of just in limbo, don’t know really what to do,” said Green.

Becky Southern is a mom and grandma in Mercer County. She said no to the vaccine for herself and her kids and grandkids, but not because of the side effects.

“I personally would not because I don’t think that it was studied enough to be safe,” said Southern.

Southern said she is not wary of all vaccines but in her experience, she said she feels safer opting out, and that goes for her family as well.

“I take the flu shot and I got the flu. And this COVID shot, what if I take it then I get it? So I just take my chances on keeping my hands clean, wearing my mask and trying to be safe that way,” said Southern.

Others in the county said they would consider waiting if a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available to children.