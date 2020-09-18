Mercer County prepares for possible “Gold” ranking on alert system

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Changes in the County Alert System earlier in the week have local superintendents preparing for possible changes. Mercer County announced their plans if the county is ranked in the Gold range on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. As of Friday, the county was Yellow with a 9.00 seven day rolling average of cases per 100,000 residents.

According to a release from Mercer County administrators, elementary and secondary students will follow the Blended Model B schedule if the county shows Gold on the alert map. That mean 50-percent of the students will attend in-person class each day.

Middle and high schools were already following this schedule. They will follow an alphabetical breakdown by last names. This will allow siblings to attend on the same days. When students are at home, teachers well provide assignments on Schoology. Here is the schedule for both elementary and secondary students:

DATE LAST NAME Monday, Sept. 21 L-Z Tuesday, Sept. 22 A-K Wednesday, Sept. 23 L-Z Thursday, Sept. 24 A-K Friday, Sept. 25 L-Z

If Mercer County remains in Yellow all elementary students will attend school five days a week. Secondary students will attend every other day staring with last names L-Z on Monday. A messenger call will be sent out on Saturday evening to confirm which plan will be in place.