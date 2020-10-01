Mercer County Prosecutor George Sitler submits resignation

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Prosecuting Attorney for Mercer County, George Sitler, has submitted his resignation to the County Commission. Commissioner Bill Archer confirmed they received the letter on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Sitler issued a statement on his decision.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve Mercer County. It is time for me to move on to a new career opportunity,” he said.

Sitler was defeated by Brian Cochran on the Republican ticket during the primary election. There is no candidate on the Democratic ticket for the up coming general election.

Sitler’s resignation will be effective on Oct. 30. Commissioner Archer stated a decision on how they will proceed will be made on Oct. 13. By state code the commission has 30 days to act. Any replacement will have to be from the same political party.