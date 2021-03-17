Mercer County receives national help for families in need

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — National company, Save The Children, donated 1,200 boxes of food in Mercer County Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Bluefield College, Bluefield State College. and Scott Street Baptist Church came together to hand out the 30 pound boxes of food. Pastor Garry Moore said the community needs help now, some cannot wait for the stimulus check to arrive. He said he and others in the area saw the need and delivered.

“People need help right now, not waiting to get the mail and deciding okay what are we going to do with this when we get it. Usually people, especially people with children in particular, they need help right now. It’s not something that they can wait for an all of that. We know that since this is food this is something that can be consumed fairly quickly and this can tide them over probably until they get that check,” said Pastor Moore.

Pastor Moore said he is thankful Save The Children was able to help out Mercer County and he is appreciative of all the volunteers who helped out as well.