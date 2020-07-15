Mercer County reduces COVID-19 testing hours on Friday

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Hundreds of people were tested for COVID-19 in Mercer County on Saturday, July 11, 2020. The health department reports 262 people were seen during the event.

Another testing opportunity is coming up on Friday, July 17. It was previously scheduled for 6½ hours; however, the protect the health of staff and volunteers will be scaled back to 4½ hours from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are 63 cases of COVID-19 reported in Mercer County to date. Of those 59-percent are related to community transmission. The latest case was identified as of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14. Contact tracing was completed and all those involved were isolated.

There are 25 positive cases in the county which are still active. The other 38 have recovered and are out of isolation.