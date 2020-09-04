Mercer County releases plan if county remains orange on alert system

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — As of 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, Mercer County is “orange” on the West Virginia Department of Education’s map. Administrators released the following information:

If we remain orange, we will not have in-school instruction and there will be no bus transportation. Parents and students may pick up their children’s devices and meet their teachers following the schedule below.

Tuesday, Sept. 8th Last Name
8:30-9:15 A
9:30-11:00 B
12:00-1:30 C
1:45-2:45 D

Wednesday, Sept. 9th
8:30-9:30 E & F
9:45-11:00 G
12:00-1:30 H
1:45-2:45 I, J, & K

Thursday, Sept. 10th
8:30-9:15 L
9:30-11:00 M
12:00-1:00 N & O
1:30-2:45 P & Q

Friday, Sept. 11th
8:30-9:15 R
9:30-11:00 S
12:00-1:00 T, U & V
1:30-2:45 W, X, Y & Z

If Mercer County returns to yell at 9 p.m. on Sept. 5, then the originally planned schedule below will be followed:

Last Names:

  • A-D report on 9/8
  • E-K report on 9/9
  • L-Q report on 9/10
  • R-Z report on 9/11

A School Messenger call will be made on Sunday to inform parents of the final plan.

