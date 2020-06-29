Mercer County reports 23 active COVID-19 cases in past 2 weeks

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department is reporting there are 23 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the past two weeks. All of these cases are still active and those with the illness are still in isolation.

Health officers report 43-percent of those are related to travel to Myrtle Beach, SC and the surrounding areas. Another 22-percent are related to travel to other areas and 35-percent are community transmission cases.

There are three new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, June 29, 2020 at 1 p.m. Of those, two are community transmission and one is travel related. Those with the illness are isolated. Contact tracing is also under way.

Please remember as you travel to try and be aware of the local COVID-19 situation and any hot-spots. Be sure to protect yourself and others while vacationing by observing COVID-19 safety protocols. These protocols include social distancing of at least 6 feet, wearing face masks when social distancing is not possible, and regularly washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with warm water and soap. Mercer County Health Department

Due to the recent increase of positive cases, Mercer County Health Department is strongly suggesting that employers closely monitor staff returning from vacation for signs and symptoms of infection. This monitoring might include daily temperature checks, requiring that returning staff get tested prior to resuming their duties, and/or requiring that returning employees keep a log of public areas and contacts that were visited while on vacation.