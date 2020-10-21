Mercer County reports more cases of COVID-19 at area schools

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Deep cleaning and quarantine is the plan of the day for two schools in Mercer County. Administrators stated there are two positive cases confirmed at Bluefield Middle School. There is also a case confirmed at Glenwood School.

Due to the diagnosis of the cases at these two schools the volleyball teams were quarantined. Further contact tracing is being done by the Mercer County Health Department.

Deep cleaning and disinfection of all areas at the schools is being done. All Mercer County Public School students are already learning remotely from Oct. 21 to Oct. 30. Administrators will reevaluate the situation at the end of the month to determine if remote learning needs to be continued into November.