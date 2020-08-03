Mercer County residents react to COVID-19 outbreak

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — After three people with the Mercer County Board of Health left their positions, some people living in the county are concerned. For Charger Wiley, a Mercer County resident, the change was needed.

“A lot of them need to go. They need to go. Because they’re not doing nothing. They’re not doing nothing for nobody. They’re old school,” Wiley said.

Jerry Davis also lives in the county. He said he understands how difficult it is to work on the frontlines of a pandemic.

“They’re around it everyday and they don’t want to take it home to their children or their families. I kind of understand where they’re coming from, but we need these people. We need them to help us,” Davis said.

Mercer County is also experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases. 59News spoke with both Wiley and Davis about how safe they feel living in a county during an outbreak.

“I try to be safe, but I watch as I’m around, and I think if everyone would follow the rules, it would make me feel safer,” Davis said.

Wiley said he is noticing people who are wearing masks, but people need to continue following these guidelines.

“There’s an outbreak and people need to do the right thing. They need to wear their mask. And they are doing it,” Wiley said.