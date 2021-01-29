Mercer County residents weigh in on raising minimum wage

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — President Joe Biden signed an executive order to raise the minimum wage to $15 and hour. The federal minimum wage has not been changed since 2009.

So, 59 News hit the streets to see how some of people at home feel about it. People in Mercer County have differing opinions.

Jeanette Sibert said the wage should be raised some, but maybe not to $15.

“I think it should just raise a little bit. If you raise it to 15 dollars an hour then you’re gonna run all the restaurants out of business. All your mom and pop shops out of business, they can’t afford that. And also you’ve got factories that cannot afford that. They’re already on the borderline of filing bankruptcy now with everything the way it is and the country upside down,” said Sibert.

She said it is a bad time to raise the wage.

“I think it’s a bad time right now, maybe later on when the economy is up and booming again, but now it would shut our economy down,” said Sibert.

Richy Shepherd disagrees to an extent.

“For the large corporations, I think it’s a good thing because the executives make millions of dollars plus bonuses. So I don’t think that would hurt their bottom line much. But for the little mom and pop shops, they’re gonna have to talk about things and come up with something different,” said Shepherd.

He said now is as good of time as any for the change.

“I think any time is a good time to try to do it. I mean people have been living on not a living wage for a long time. And you know 15 dollars is not much, that’s really not even a living wage,” said Shepherd.

Others in the county said they disagreed because it would raise the prices of everything else. Others said it would inspire others to aim higher.