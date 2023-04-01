PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — After half-a-decade of serving people pitas in Princeton, a local pita shop has decided to shut down operation.

According to a Facebook post on the Pita Pit of Princeton Facebook page, they have decided to close their doors after serving the Mercer County community for the last five years. The somber notice statied that it was not a goodbye, but rather a see you later.

The post read as follows:

After 5 amazing years in our community , we have decided to shut our doors. It has been our absolute pleasure serving OUR community with healthy food, constant smiles, and a cheerful atmosphere. Thank you for allowing us to serve you in this endeavor, and we look forward to serving you in the next. It’s not a good bye, it’s a see you later… Pita Pit of Princeton Facebook Page

While some customers quickly commented on the post hoping it was an April Fools joke, the restaurant’s page responded saying the closure was indeed not a joke.