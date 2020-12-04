Mercer County restaurant spreads kindness throughout community

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Blue Spoon Café in Bluefield is known for its handmade dishes and elaborate cakes, but now it also specializes in helping the community.

Nicole Coeburn owns the restaurant. To give back, she is making meals for anyone in need, or just to put a smile on someone’s face. She said this idea sprouted from wanting to spread joy and kindness during a year that has been so rough for so many. She said she hopes this plants seeds of kindness in others.

“We’re feeding local organizations, people in the community, like your front line workers, your healthcare professionals, your teachers, the elderly that can’t get out. Just anybody that you have in mind that you want to bless this holiday season,” said Coeburn.



If you would like to donate a meal to someone in need or someone on the frontlines, stop by the cafe or call (304)-800-5160.