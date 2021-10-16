Mercer County rides for a cure

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Dozens of motorcycle riders braved the cold and rain on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, to bring awareness and raise money for breast cancer.

Donning their pink and leather, the Bluefield Fire Department and two local motorcycle clubs rode through the Two Virginias.

“It’s stuff our local guys like to do. We like to be through the community, do community service, and just try to make a positive outcome,” said Cline.

Justin Cline is a Bluefield fireman and organizer of the Ride 4 A Cure event. He said the idea came from Dr. Randy Maxwell, a local doctor who lost his wife to breast cancer and now purchases wigs and other items for breast cancer patients and survivors.

Cline said as a motorcycle rider himself, this is a great way to have fun while doing something good.

“This is the first year and we’re going to continue to do this every year. We’re going to team up with the Valkyrie’s Women’s Riding Group and we’re just going to try to make it excel for years to come,” said Cline.

A Valkyrie Ladie’s Club member Hannah Johnson took part in the Ride 4 A Cure. She said she knows what breast cancer can do to a family and said she is happy to do her part.

“We’ve got a lot of survivors who are close to us and a lot of people have lost people. Me personally my mom had breast cancer when she was pregnant with me. She did survive thankfully but it’s just good to get out here and spread the word and raise some money and do good. It just feels good you know to help,” said Johnson.

The ride ended with a barbeque meal from Cole Harley Davidson and a concert. All proceeds from the event will go to Dr. Maxwell’s fund for cancer survivors.