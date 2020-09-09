Mercer County school administrators give parents option to switch from virtual school

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Amy Harrision, Data and Info specialist with Mercer County Schools, told 59News students learning virtually are able to re-enroll to in-person learning.

They have until Sept. 18, 2020 to call the child’s school and request to switch to in-person learning. Harrison said some kids do not learn best in a virtual environment.

“Well for a lot of students, it’s best to have that one-on-one contact with the teacher, to be in the classroom with the teacher, and to see their friends,” Harrison said.

Harrison also told 59News parents and students can choose to re-enroll with in-person learning after the deadline. She said parents will need to wait until the end of the first grading period to do so with at least a week’s notice. They said that deadline is October 26, 2020.