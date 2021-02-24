Mercer County School Board announces 5-day a week plan

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Students in Mercer County will be returning to school five days a week. This comes after the West Virginia Board of Education approved plans announced by Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV).

The Governor recommended on Feb. 19 that students PreK-8 return to five full days of in-person instruction starting on March 1. Mercer County released their plan on Feb. 24, one day after the state board approved the Governor’s recommendation.

Starting on March 1, 2021 students in Mercer County will use the following schedule:

Elementary and middle school students will follow Blended Model A regardless of the county’s color on the DHHR map. All students will attend school five days a week.

High school students will follow Blended Model B. Each day 50-percent of the students will attend school. This will remain in effect unless the Incidence and Positivity rates are below 3.0 for two week. When that happens, high school students will attend class five days a week. If the Incidence and Positive rates rise to 3.0 or higher, high school students will go back to the 50-percent schedule the following week.

Students will be moved to remote learning in Mercer County in either one of two possible situations.