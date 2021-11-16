Mercer County school wins #IGotVaxxed competition

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One school in Mercer County got a surprise visit from Gov. Justice and his four-legged friend, Babydog.

Governor Justice surprised the students and staff of Mercer Elementary School with a $50,000 check as winners of the WVDE’s #IGotVaxxed competition. The contest awards schools who vaccinate the most students, faculty and staff that are eligible. Staff at the school are excited about what the fifty thousand dollars could mean to their school.

“We are excited at what that fifty thousand dollars could do for our programs and our school. Our robotics program our book clubs and all the things like that,” said Weena Aboulhosn, who is a Title 1 Teacher in the school.

Gov. Justice continues to push for those aged 5 and older to continue getting vaccinated.

“The only way we’re going to beat this real thing is the more that are vaccinated, the less are going to die, and all we’re trying to do is promote more education about being vaccinated,” said Gov. Justice.

In all, twelve schools received money based on their vaccination efforts.