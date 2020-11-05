Mercer County Schools, BOE release schedule plan for week of Nov. 9

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Schools and the Board of Education have released the following school schedule for the week of Nov. 9, 2020.

Students in elementary school will follow Blended Model A. Where students will attend school five days a week. Elementary school schedules will only change is if their school or county switches to remote learning.

Middle and high school students will follow Blended Model B. This means 50 percent of students attend each day based on the first letter in their last name.

This is unless both the Incidence and Positivity rates are below 3.0 for two weeks, then middle and high school students will move to Blended Model A. If either number goes above 3.0, then middle and high school students will go back to the 50 percent schedule the following week.

If both numbers are in orange and/or red, then the county will move to remote learning.

Appropriate school schedules will be determined by the WVDE map on Saturdays with the following exceptions:

Designation of red on the WVDHHR map means schools move to remote learning the following day

The number of employees quarantined prohibit adequate supervision of students, a specific school(s) may be transitioned to remote learning immediately.

Additional updates will be provided through the Mercer County Schools Facebook page and website.