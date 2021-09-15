Mercer County Schools going virtual just weeks after start of school

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Following the announcement of COVID-19 outbreaks in three different Mercer County Schools, all schools in the district are now going virtual. Those schools are Glenwood, Bluefield Intermediate, and Princeton Senior High.

“We felt that it was very important for us to take a step back, move to remote learning for ten days. Give the virus some time to calm down a little bit, get those numbers down a little bit, and we’re hoping that by September 27th, kids will be back in school,” said Amy Harrison, the Data and Information Specialist for the District..

Harrison said overcrowded hospitals, cases in several schools and the strain COVID is putting on the community led to the decision to go remote. However, Harrison said these cases do not seem to be starting inside the schools.

“When they do contact tracing, you know sometimes that can be very difficult because one positive case can yield up to 20 people that they have to contact. Many times, it has come from outside, like if they’ve gone to some kind of sporting event, if they’ve been to a family reunion, or if they’ve just been with people that they found out later had tested positive and then they themselves end up positive. It’s just one of those things you just don’t know,” Harrison said.

The District is recommending all faculty and eligible students be vaccinated and wear masks in public spaces. Harrison said Superintendent Ed Toman will continue working with the health department on a re-entry plan based on the number of cases.