Mercer County Schools holds college fair

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Colleges and universities from all over the two Virginia’s were in Mercer County Tuesday to show high school students the importance of higher education.

Mercer County Schools held a college fair for all juniors and seniors in the district. Jenny Collis is the Career Connections Facilitator. She said more than 500 students attended the fair. Because of COVID-19 concerns, Collis said bringing the schools here makes it easier for students.

“Now with COVID, it’s difficult to travel, so this brings everybody in one location where students can have exposure to different colleges and universities that they normally wouldn’t be able to have that access to,” said Collis.



Collis said the goal is to not only show students higher education options, but to also keep students in the state after graduation.