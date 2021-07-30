Mercer County Schools offer online education to all grades

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Board of Education released their plan for a virtual education program.

The program consists of five days of live instruction from a certified West Virginia teacher. Instead of the state virtual program used in the 2020-21 school year, online students will have access to assignments and a daily class schedule through Proximity Learning.

Unlike surrounding counties, the program is available to all students including elementary.

Mercer County Schools Superintendent Edward Toman, said he wants all students to feel a part of the community.

“So that opportunity those kids who get into virtual education will be able to participate in extracurricular,” said Toman.

The tentative start for virtual students is August 30.

Applications are due by August 11.

