BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A statement was released by Mercer County Schools after a student was cut during fight at Bluefield High School.

According to Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow, three students got into a fight at the school when one of them pulled out a knife and cut one of the other two. The student received a non-life threatening cut that required stitches.

Mercer County Schools released the following statement about the incident on their Facebook page.

An altercation occurred at Bluefield High School this morning. Appropriate law enforcement was contacted and immediately arrived at the school to assist and conduct an investigation. As a result of federal and state law, the school system is prohibited from discussing student disciplinary matters further. However, administration is deeply concerned with these patterns of inappropriate and unacceptable behaviors occurring this school year. Administration will continue to work towards finding ways to ensure that teaching and learning are not distracted, and both occur in a safe learning environment for all. Mercer County Public Schools – WV

The incident remains under investigation by the Bluefield Police Department. Chief Dillow said they will present anything found to juvenile authorities where they will pursue any potential charges.

