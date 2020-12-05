Mercer County schools seeing multiple positive COVID-19 cases

PRINCETON,WV (WVNS) — Administrators with Mercer County Schools confirm multiple positive COVID-19 cases at several schools across the county. Eight schools across the county have reported positive cases.
Those schools are:
- Princeton Middle School
- Princeton Senior High School
- Oakvale Elementary School
- Mountain Valley Elementary School
- Princeton Primary School
- Bluefield High School
- Melrose Elementary School
- Pikeview High School
Amy Harrison, Data & Information Specialist for Mercer County Schools, said once they are notified of the cases, contact tracing and sanitizing begins in all affected areas.
“Cleaning goes on daily, but any time there is a positive case, the custodians do pay special attention to any areas of people who did test positive,” said Harrison.
The positive cases at Princeton Middle, Princeton Senior High, and Mountain Valley Elementary do not require staff and students to quarantine, as those infected were out of school since before the Thanksgiving holiday.
Students reported back to either the classroom or virtual learning Thursday.