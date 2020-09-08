Mercer County schools start year off by handing out devices

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS — Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 marked the first day back to school for many students across the Mountain State, but Mercer County students had a different start to their school year. Princeton Senior High’s Dean of Students, Jennifer Perdue, said they were assigned a day to pick up devices.

“We give them their schedule, explain to them where their first period is. Kids go to first period, where teachers will assign them a laptop and get them set up on schoology, which is a program they’ll use from home to access their assignments,” Perdue said.

Princeton Senior High School student, Alexis Agnew, said this is not how she imagined starting her senior year. Mercer County students are not allowed to begin their first week back inside a classroom because of the amount of COVID-19 cases in the county. Agnew said she is lucky to be able to walk the hallways again, whenever Mercer County is cleared to go back to in-person learning.

“I’m kind of upset that it won’t be normal, but at the same time it won’t be as different as it will be just online,” Agnew said.

Principal Tom Adkins said administrators are doing all they can to ensure a safe start for those returning to the classroom. Regardless of how kids are learning this year, he shared some positive words for students and parents trying to navigate this challenging school year.

“You have to be strong enough to bend this year. We’re not going to break. This isn’t going to break us. We’re going to look completely different than normal, but we will get through it,” Adkins said.

Mercer County administrators released a schedule for device pickups this week at each student’s school. Find it below: