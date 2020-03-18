PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Schools will begin delivering meals on bus routes starting Thursday, March 19, 2020. This is all in an effort to maximize the number of students who are being served lunch and breakfast.

Buses will arrive at their morning bus stops four hours after the normal pick-up time. For example, if the bus normally arrives at 7 a.m., the bus delivering meals will arrived at 11 a.m.

If your child currently receives a special diet as part of their health care plan, please notify the staff members who are delivering. Students do not have to be present, but the BOE is requesting that a parent or guardian be at the bus stop with Pre-K through third grade students.

In addition to bus delivery, meals can continue to be picked up at all school locations between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Digital assignments will be available beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020. Printed assignments and materials will be available for pick up on Friday, March 20, 2020 during regular school hours.