Mercer County Sheriff’s Department gets new rides

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Law Enforcement vehicles take a beating daily and must be replaced periodically. Mercer County Commissioners did not buy new cruisers last year, so a new fleet is needed.



When two cruisers were damaged Wednesday during an accident, one being totaled, the decision to buy new cruisers became more urgent. Commissioners held an emergency meeting Thursday morning to approve the purchase of seven new cruisers for the department. Commissioner Greg Puckett said this purchase, while a big one, is necessary to keep officers and the public safe.

“We did authorize seven cars today. Seven Explorers with the interceptor package, lights and everything else. Unfortunately, it was around 200 thousand dollars, 280 thousand dollars,” said Puckett.



Puckett said the purchase of the the Explorers makes more sense than cars because of the terrain and weather in the mountain state. These vehicles will not be ready for another six weeks.