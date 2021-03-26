Mercer County Sheriff’s Department holding ‘coffee with a cop’

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — If you have ever wanted to sit down and have a cup of coffee with law enforcement officers, now you can. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is starting a community outreach program called ‘Coffee with a Cop.’

Chief Deputy Joe Parks said this will give people who live in Mercer County the chance to talk about issues around the area or just get to know their local deputies.

“Putting a name with the face and sitting down over a cup of coffee where people can relax and talk about problems in their neighborhood,” Parks said. “We can revisit things like neighborhood watch, our Chaplin will be there to give spiritual type of guidance. And there will be other members of the department there to just talk to the public.”

The first coffee with a cop will be on Wednesday, Mar. 31, 2021 at Dolly’s Diner from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m.