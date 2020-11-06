Mercer County Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal car accident

BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS)– One person is dead following a car accident in Mercer County.

According to Det. Steven Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department a single car accident happened Friday, Nov. 6 afternoon on Littlesburgs Road. Sommers told us the car hit a tree in a yard and caught fire. The driver was trapped in the car. The driver passed away as a result of this accident, their identity is not being released at this time.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department and the Bluefield, WV Rescue Squad all responded to the scene. The accident is still under investigation.