Mercer County Sheriff’s Department moving to new location

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is moving to a new location.

According to Gene Buckner, the President of Mercer County Commission, the courthouse needed more room for storage and more parking spaces, so the county purchased an old AEP building. The Mercer County Day Report Center will move into that building, and the sheriff’s department will move into the current Day Report Center.

Buckner said the new location will have more space for deputies and room for four new holding cells.

“At any certain time, there’s always 6 or 8 police cars out there around the courthouse. So when you get 6 or 8 more parking spaces, that’s going to open up a lot of things for the citizens, and that’s why we’re here is to make the citizens of the county happy,” Buckener explained.

Buckner said it is unclear when the move will be finished. Construction is still being done on both buildings.