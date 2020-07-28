Mercer County Sheriff’s Department partners with Project Lifesaver

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department announced a new partnership with a program called Project Lifesaver on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Project Lifesaver is a public safety non-profit organization that provides first responders and caregivers with technology to find at-risk people who may wander off. That includes people with cognitive disorders, such as Alzheimer’s, down syndrome, or autism.

On Tuesday, deputies including Lt. J.J. Ruble, demonstrated the gadget they will use in order to find people. Those enrolled will wear a personalized wristband with a signal that deputies will be able to track.

“It’ll help us as a department and allow us to use less resources,” Lt. Ruble said. “Typically, when we have a search, the man power becomes an issue. With this, we can use less deputies and have quicker response.”

Project Livesaver representatives said the average search time at most has been 30 minutes after first responders arrive on scene.

Deputies were able to train and purchase a few transmitters thanks to money from the Mercer County Commission. They also set up a GoFund Me page where community donations will allow them to give these transmitters to families at no cost. If interested in this program, contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.