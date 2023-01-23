PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man.

According to a Facebook post on the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department page, Dwayne Palmer was last seen on Friday, January 20, 2023. He was last seen at New Peoples Bank on Oakvale Road in Princeton, WV.

Palmer was driving a 2008 silver Chevrolet Silverado, extended cab with a custom bed cover that matches the truck. The truck is registered in Virginia, the license plate reads UHG-8181.

If you know where Mr. Palmer is, call Lt. Sommers at (304) 425-8911 or ssomers@wvmcs.org.