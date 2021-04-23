Mercer County shows support for Child Protective Services

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and Mercer County is showing its support for the community’s future.

Multiple agencies came together Friday to show their support and remember the children taken too soon. Cathy Wallace, Executive Director of Child Law Services, said these agencies across the state are designed to get children out of dangerous situations, one of those is right here in Mercer County.

“We do everything from finding permanency through adoption. My organization does a lot in the courtroom, so we represent children in abuse and neglect cases,” said Wallace.

Wallace said children often times cannot speak up for themselves or their safety, which is why she said it is so important to have these agencies speak for those who cannot.

“So many times children are the afterthought or almost treated like property or something to be fought over, and they’re real live people. And so all of our agencies give a voice to those children,” said Wallace.

Wallace said without the support of the community none of this work would be possible.

“We know that people support us, we know that people know what’s going on and that we’re not going to tolerate it. So seeing people come out for this kind of thing helps remind us that we’re not by ourselves, we’re in battle with a big team,” said Wallace.