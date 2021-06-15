Mercer County staple reopens with a twist

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Princeton favorite back with its original owners, but now with a twist.



Berkshire’s Custard will now be the home of Jiminy Wicket, a program that uses croquet to bring together the young and young at heart. Jiminy Wicket Founder, James Creasey, said the smiles on the faces of those who play brings life back to not only the seniors, but the kids as well. He said the program stems from watching his father play croquet near the end of his life.

“When you put old people and young people together, magic happens every time. That’s why we do this,” said Creasey.

Berkshire’s Owner Merle Berkshire said the goal is open a similar set up in all 55 counties of West Virginia.