Mercer County student wins West Virginia opioid abuse awareness contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An elementary school student has won a contest aimed at raising awareness of prescription painkiller abuse in West Virginia. Fourth grader Taylor Wright of Lashmeet/Matoaka Elementary School in Mercer County was selected as the statewide winner in the Kids Kick Opioids contest. The entry was chosen from among more than 3,500 students statewide.

It will appear in newspapers across West Virginia as part of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s public service announcement.

Rivesville Middle School eighth grader Dakota Niebergau in Marion County and St. Paul Catholic School eighth grader Mia Pietranon in Weirton were named state runners-up.

