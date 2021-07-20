Mercer County Superintendent looking for teachers with heart

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — It takes a special person to be a teacher and administrators with Mercer County Schools want you to join them.

New Mercer County Superintendent Ed Toman is looking to add qualified teachers to his roster.

“Teaching is about passion and about excitement, and finding somebody that sparked me and got me excited about education and students,” said Toman.

He said he is looking for teachers that can make a true difference in the lives of Mercer County students.

“We’re always recruiting. We welcome anybody to Mercer County Schools. I’m thrilled to death to be here and anyway we can make this the best place for you to start a career. I’d welcome anybody to Mercer County Schools,” said Toman.

Toman said he was inspired to pursue a career in education because of the great teachers and coaches in his life. He is hopeful by adding more qualified teachers, Mercer County students will be just as impacted as he was growing up.

“It’s finding somebody that cares and finding somebody that believes in you,” said Toman.

For more information on becoming a teacher, visit https://boe.merc.k12.wv.us/.