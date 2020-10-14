Mercer County teachers share concerns of teaching during pandemic with BOE

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — National Teacher’s Day was last week, but some teachers in the area say they feel unappreciated teaching during the pandemic.

Molly Robinette is an English teacher at Princeton Senior High school. She said the inability to hold class in an effective way is a daily occurrence for her and her students, and she is not sure how much she can take.

Robinette voiced her many concerns during a Mercer County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She said her main concern was lack of preparation.

“If you prepare for the worst and if you get by with it at best, it’s gravy, but we did not prepare for the worst,” said Robinette.

Robinette said in her 30-plus years of teaching, she learned if your method of delivering material to your class is faulty, you will lose your credibility and the attention of your audience. She said she believes issues with the school’s technology, with the schools software, Schoology, and internet connection issues she and her students deal with, she is losing that attention and credibility a little more each day.

“The teaching this year have been at least three times more work, but our results are chunky at best,” said Robinette.

Robinette said she is not alone in her concerns and there are those in the school and the county who believe substantial education is not taking place. She understands this is an incredibly stressful time, but she wanted to shed light on what some teachers are going through every day.

“I never worked a day in my life until this year because it was always my joy to come and plug in to kids,” said Robinette.

After the meeting, members of the Mercer County Board of Education declined to make a statement in response to Robinette’s concerns; however, board members said they are working on plans to assist the teachers of their county in different ways.