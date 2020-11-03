Mercer County third graders to receive dictionaries through Dictionary Project

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — All Mercer County third graders will receive dictionaries through the annual Dictionary Project. Students will receive their own copy of Webster’s Dictionary for Students, Special Encyclopedia Edition on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

The project is a collaborative effort between Concord University, Bluefield State College, and Mercer County Schools, as well as the Princeton and Bluefield Rotary clubs, in conjunction with the National Dictionary Project.

“The dictionary is a window into the world full of discovery, joy and excitement. Learning to understand words and their meaning is the first step to making dreams come true. We are so proud to continue supporting this wonderful and important project,” said Concord President, Dr. Kendra Boggess.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual ceremony will be held for students at Bluewell Elementary School at 10 a.m. Prerecorded video greetings from representatives of partnering groups will be shared.

For more information about the upcoming presentation of dictionaries to Mercer County students contact Lora Woolwine at lwoolwine@concord.edu or 304-384-5224.