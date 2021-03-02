Mercer County to host tire disposal event

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — With the end of meteorological winter it’s time to start thinking about Spring cleaning. The Mercer County Commission announced they will be holding an event to get rid of old tires.

People can take up to 10 tires for passenger cars to the Mercer County Landfill on Friday, March 5, 2021. They will be set up to take the tires from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no charge for the disposal.

The landfill is located at 749 Frontage Road in Princeton. There will be a trailer near the white building. The commission asks people not to leave tires on the ground if the trailer is closed.