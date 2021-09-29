Mercer County trying new tactic in getting vaccine information

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Due to the low numbers of vaccinations and high numbers of positive COVID-19 cases, Mercer County commissioners are trying a new approach.

First of its kind in the state, a survey is being conducted in the county to track who is getting vaccinated, who isn’t and why they are choosing to get or not get the shot. Commissioner Greg Puckett said this survey is a great tool to collect data and better aid the county in COVID efforts.

“That helps us make good decisions, and any time you have a chance to go and figure out what the community needs, I think that’s better off for us. And we can put this data up with other data from around the country, and as we do that, we can get some comparisons to find out what other resources are available to bring into Mercer County,” Puckett said.

He said the survey could also give answers to some of the vaccine hesitancy the county is seeing. For more information on the survey or if you’re interested in taking the survey, click here.